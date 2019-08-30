Like alcohol, ‘Wamlambez’ and ‘Tetema’ are for adults – Mutua

Kenya’s controversial moral policeman Ezekiel Mutua who banned the playing of popular songs Tetema and Wamlambez in public, now says that the two hits should only be listened to by adults.

Mutua this week said that the two songs, Tetema and Wamlambez by Tanzanian singers Rayvanny and Diamond Platinumz and the Sailors respectively, are “pure pornography”, before he restricted them to night clubs and bars. And on Friday, he likened them to alcohol.

“The songs that we have restricted are not illegal. They are just not suitable for children. Just the way beer is not illegal, but there is an age restriction,” he tweeted.

The songs Tetema and Wamlambez that we have restricted are not illegal. They are just not suitable for children. Just the way beer is not illegal, but there is an age restriction on alcohol consumption. Such products are restricted for adult consumption only! — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) August 30, 2019

MORAL COP

On Tuesday, the self-proclaimed moral cop bashed some national leaders for dancing to the two songs in public.

“Tetema and Wamlambez songs are strictly forbidden outside of clubs and bars. It’s embarrassing to see even national leaders singing and dancing to the obscenity in public. The lyrics are dirty and not suitable for public consumption, especially mixed company or where children are likely to be watching or listening. Both songs are pure pornography,” said Mutua.

The song Tetema was released in February this year and has been on playlists of most Kenyan DJs due to its compelling beats.

The song has been played in different political rallies with leaders being caught on camera jamming to its beats.

After the ban, Tanzania music regulatory board, BASATA, responded, insisting Tetema was not pornographic.