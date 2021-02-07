Join our Telegram Channel
Junet refuses to apologies to Mwaura for ‘albinism’ remark

By Amina Wako February 7th, 2021 2 min read

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has publicly apologized to persons living with albinism in the wake of his controversial comments on Saturday.

But he’s stopped short of saying sorry to nominated senator Isaac Mawura, whom he says his comments were directed to.

“I want to apologize to people born with albinism. My comments in no way reflect my opinions of them as upstanding citizens of our county. My comments were directed at the rotten character of Isaac Mwaura who exploits his disability for personal gain and incitement of violence,” said Mohamed, considered a close ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Mohamed angered a section of Kenyans on social media after talking ill of Mwaura’s Albinism.

Speaking at a political rally in Turkana, Mohammed suggested Mwaura had ‘bleached’ his skin to get nominated to parliament.

“It seems he bleached himself so he could secure himself nomination to the National Assembly first through the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), then Jubilee and now he has decamped to the Wheelbarrow movement,” said Junet.

Kenyans have meanwhile condemned Mohammed’s sentiments.

Others however did not see anything wrong with what Junet said.

The National Commission and Integration Commission has condemned the utterances Junet. The commission further said it will take action against the Suna East MP.

“The National Commission and Integration Commission condemns these utterances by Hon Junet Mohamed making fun of Hon Isaac Mwaura’s disability. Such utterances are demeaning to persons living with disability, if left unattended it may trigger division between persons of different colors. The Commission is considering the matter with the view of taking appropriate action,” the commission tweeted.

