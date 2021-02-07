Junet refuses to apologies to Mwaura for ‘albinism’ remark





Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has publicly apologized to persons living with albinism in the wake of his controversial comments on Saturday.

But he’s stopped short of saying sorry to nominated senator Isaac Mawura, whom he says his comments were directed to.

“I want to apologize to people born with albinism. My comments in no way reflect my opinions of them as upstanding citizens of our county. My comments were directed at the rotten character of Isaac Mwaura who exploits his disability for personal gain and incitement of violence,” said Mohamed, considered a close ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Mohamed angered a section of Kenyans on social media after talking ill of Mwaura’s Albinism.

Speaking at a political rally in Turkana, Mohammed suggested Mwaura had ‘bleached’ his skin to get nominated to parliament.

“It seems he bleached himself so he could secure himself nomination to the National Assembly first through the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), then Jubilee and now he has decamped to the Wheelbarrow movement,” said Junet.

Kenyans have meanwhile condemned Mohammed’s sentiments.

Junet has literally stoop too low to an extent of insulting Isaac Mwaura in reference to his skin. What he said is disrespectful and he should apologize immediately. It's not even funny. There is a line that you don't cross no matter what side of the political divide you are.😡 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) February 6, 2021

No 1 is asking u to be sympathetic to the person of Mwaura. He is a politician & he should get as much as he gives. That does not, however, give Junet, u or anyone else to use a condition millions suffer from as the weapon of attack. It is pathetic & justifying it is also UNCOUTH https://t.co/mJD6gHCmQX — Mohamed Wehliye (@WehliyeMohamed) February 6, 2021

Isaac Mwaura never chose to be born albino so for @JunetMohamed to insult and body shame him was beyond politics. I know Junet still have young family and you don't know what God can do. Watch your tongue. Mungu huwa halali. — Chebet🇰🇪 (@KiruiChebet8) February 6, 2021

Junet stooped too low by ridiculing PWDs…..not 1 but all of them. His fellow intellectual/blogging activists are abetting his actions. My party ODM & it’s leader will never recover from this hit, similar to the ridicule of the clergy. Reward is coming in 2022. https://t.co/JPOZUYhLtY — Josphat Koli Nanok (@GovernorNanok) February 6, 2021

Others however did not see anything wrong with what Junet said.

Hon. Junet said of Isaac Mwaura what Mwaura himself says of himself. It is not Junet who nicknamed Mwaura “muthungu wa Ruiru”. It’s Mwaura himself who nicknamed himself so. Hon. Junet then said “muthungu” only wants a third nomination. And it was in jest. 1/ — Nyanza Man (@Disembe) February 6, 2021

William Ruto has been and still insults Raila Odinga everyday, calling him “ Mganga”; Nobody ever condemned him. Junet only questioned Mwaura’s capability of organising goons despite his situation; Leave Junet alone. — Lillian London (@lillian_owinga) February 6, 2021

Just watched Junet utterance about Mwaura.Politicians always want to outdo each other on the podium. Mwaura being a politician provoked a reaction but he didn't know it would come in what form. In politics there is no mercy.Junet just picked up the line without mercy. Pole Mwaura — Josh Oluga (@Josholuga) February 6, 2021

The National Commission and Integration Commission has condemned the utterances Junet. The commission further said it will take action against the Suna East MP.

“The National Commission and Integration Commission condemns these utterances by Hon Junet Mohamed making fun of Hon Isaac Mwaura’s disability. Such utterances are demeaning to persons living with disability, if left unattended it may trigger division between persons of different colors. The Commission is considering the matter with the view of taking appropriate action,” the commission tweeted.