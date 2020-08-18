Jowie delves into gospel music, to release single





Joseph Irungu alias Jowie seems to have found God and has hinted at joinng the gospel music industry.

In a teaser he shared on his Instagram page, Jowie, who was recently released from prison on bail n the case over the murder of businesswoman Ms Monicah Kimani, revealed the name of the song he is set to release on Wednesday as Nishikilie.

The video captures him in a deserted place with nowhere to turn, which probably captures his suffering after he was arrested and thrown into jail.

On his official YouTube channel, Jowie asks his fans to receive him with love.

“Here is Jowie Irungu’s first song. Kindly, receive him with love and accord him real support,” the statement reads in part.

His YouTube channel has more than 300 subscribers.

Jowie, who was the boyfriend of former Citizen tv reporter Jacque Maribe was arrested in September 2018 in connectionwith the murder of Ms Kimani.

In February 2020, Justice Wakiaga granted him a Sh2 million cash bail which he was unable to raise.

His family members then went ahead and launched an online campaign asking members of the public to assist in raising the amount leading to his release.

Since his release, Jowie has been sharing photos of himself hanging out and having fun with his close pals.