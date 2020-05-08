Joho to open three food markets in locked Old Town

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho is set to open three foodstuffs markets in Old Town, to insulate residents from adverse effects of the cessation order issued by the national government on Wednesday.

Joho said the markets will only open from 9am to 11am and those to be allowed to sell in their foodstuff in the market must undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test.

He said this is one of the measures arrived at by the coastal county’s County Emergency Response Committee.

“Following the decree by the government on cessation of movement in Old Town Mombasa, the County Emergency Response Committee convened to further deliberate on the expected outcomes of the directive,” Joho said.

He added: “To insulate our people from any adverse effects of the order, the following interventions were adopted: Three makeshift foodstuff markets will be opened at Old town. The markets will only be open from 9am to 11am. Those offering the services must go through a #COVID19 test.”

He said a temporary medical facility had been opened in Old Town to attend to emergency health cases apart from coronavirus cases and water will be supplied for free.

“Water bowsers will be stationed at different parts in Old Town, and it will be accessible to the resident free of charge. A temporary medical facility was opened at Old Town to attend to emergency health cases aside from #COVID19. The facility has a 001 hotline number 0100001001.”

“HakiAfrica officials will be stationed at Old Town to monitor human rights violations by law enforcement officers. The officers from the commission will be allowed to access any part of the area upon receiving a duress.

Old Town in Mombasa county has been put under a 15-day lockdown with movement of persons and vehicles into and out of the area prohibited.

This is after it was identified by the Ministry of Health as a Covid-19 hotspot due to the high number of confirmed cases coming from the estate.