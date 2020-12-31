John Allan Namu’s Maisha Mkanda is back for season 2





Maisha Magic East has announced the premiere of the award-winning investigative journalist John Allan Namu show Maisha Mkanda.

The former KTN investigative journalist John Allan Namu, who now heads Africa Uncensored, an outfit set up by Kenya’s finest investigative journalists, will again be a regular on our screen.

Maisha Mkanda is a docu-series that delivers topics of interest to the Kenyan public. Told in a compelling narrative style, it reveals sides to Kenya that are uplifting and at times horrifying.

The second season of the 13-episode which will premiere on Sunday is a character-driven documentary series.

Season 1 included stories such as Widow cleansing, I Survived, Slum to Sky part 1 and part 2, Stalker part 1 and part 2, Mkorogo, Eric’s story, Negligence, Road to Trauma, Unconditional love and Burden of Barrenness.

Life is a journey of discovery with ups and downs. It can be uplifting and at times horrifying. If you’ve always wanted to know more about why cyberbullying happens, or the severity of intimate partner violence, check out this promo video and, eventually, the full episodes on Maisha Magic East.

Here are some of the new episodes that will be aired in the coming weeks.

Alika – How far would you go to save an innocent stranger from her own parents? Or how far would you go to hide a dirty secret? This is the story of a little girl who endured years of horrific abuse, the people who saved her, and the price they paid as a result.

Mlezi – Mlezi looks at the lives of three women who have d their lives to caring for their loved ones who cannot care for themselves. Their stories portray the personal challenges and triumphs of caregivers who’ve assumed near-superhuman levels of responsibility tending to their kin.

Cyber Bullying – The internet can be a dangerous place; where trolling and bullying can have very serious consequences in the real world. We re-visit the tragic stories of cyber bullying victims and the devastating effects it has had on their lives, their loved ones and society. Why does cyber-bullying happen? What can be done to counter it? Maisha Mkanda looks for answers.

My Lover, My Abuser – Why do some relationships end in violence? Why is it so difficult for women to leave? Through the eyes of 4 women, we examine the complicated and complex realities of intimate partner violence.

Helmed by Namu as the executive producer and narrated by Packson Ngugi, it highlights the lives and experiences of different people across Kenya. Namu terms it as ‘more than just an investigative documentary.

“Maisha Mkanda is our attempt to humanize all of the subjects that people have thought of perhaps as taboo. It also deals with some difficult topics but looking at them more through the eyes and the journeys of the characters that we’ve spoken to,” says Namu.