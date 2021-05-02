Jemutai: ‘Prof Hamo is a drunkard who doesn’t abide by curfew rules’





The public fallout between comedian Stella Bunei alias Jemutai and her baby daddy Herman Kago, popularly known as Prof Hamo, appears noisy and messy.

In a lengthy Facebook post that has since been deleted, a frustrated Jemutai has stepped up the ante on the father of her two kids, with fresh claims she’s only received Sh9000 for the children’s upkeep in the last seven months.

She also claimed that the father of her kids is a drunkard who returns home at 2am despite the dawn to dusk curfew imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the past year.

“The last time Hamo saw the children was in October last year before he moved out. (Since) then, he’s appeared in my house four times all at night,” Jemutai claimed.

“Why are we lying, the last time Hamo paid rent was last year October and from then he refused to pick the caretaker calls. I respect Mama Mellisa (Hamo’s wife) so much but since you’ve decided we drag her into this, the only money she has ever sent me is KSh 9,000 in total,” said Jemutai.

Jemutai further warned Hamo he could reveal more incriminating details including audio recordings that reportedly show he was violent towards her.

“Kindly note I’m withholding so much from the public including the day you were violent I have all the recording of you apologising to Abner. Accept you have failed as a father and you are ready to better. Better do better,” she warned.

The Churchill Live comedians come lovers have been trading accusations for the better part of the last two days, pointing to a fallout between the two parents.

Hamo has accused Jemutai of lying about his support towards the kids, but Jemutai has maintained her ground claiming she has had to shoulder all the burden, adding that despite her baby daddy making millions through employment as a radio presenter, Emcee and endorsement deals, her kids do not even have a television.

“I have children who live with me and others who don’t live with me. I have been providing for my children from day one and there’s no day they went without food or shelter or anything they need. My wife is the one who sends upkeep for the children who don’t live with us. This has been the agreement between my family and the mother of the children,” he said