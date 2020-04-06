Jack Ma donates more coronavirus emergency supplies

Chinese billionaire philanthropist Jack Ma announced Monday that he had dispatched more emergency medical supplies to combat coronavirus in Africa.

“Our second donation to 54 countries in Africa is on the way,” Ma who has been at the heart of Covid-19 prevention efforts announced on Twitter.

The kits include 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, 1 million swabs and extraction kits as well as 500,000 gloves.

“Our second donation to 54 countries in Africa is on the way. That includes 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits & face shields, 2,000 thermometers, 1 million swabs & extraction kits and 500,000 gloves. Thank you @AbiyAhmedAli @flyethiopian @AfricaCDC @WFP for your partnership. Stay safe Africa!” Ma added on Twitter.

Our second donation to 54 countries in Africa is on the way. That includes 500 ventilators, 200K suits & face shields, 2K thermometers, 1M swabs & extraction kits and 500K gloves. Thank you @AbiyAhmedAli @flyethiopian @AfricaCDC @WFP for your partnership. Stay safe Africa! — Jack Ma (@JackMa) April 6, 2020

The testing and prevention kits were sent through Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is overseeing the distribution of the supplies to other countries.

This is the second batch of prevention kits Jack Ma has sent to the continent through his foundation.

Last month, the Chinese business mogul issued out a total of 1.1 million testing kits, 6 million masks and 60,000 medical use protective suits and face shields that were distributed among the 54 African nations.

Each African country received 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields.

This comes as efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 gather pace worldwide.

The Alibaba Group Founder has stressed the importance of Africa staying one step ahead of the pandemic, which has continued to ravage countries across the globe.

“We cannot ignore the potential risk to Africa and assume this continent of 1.3 billion people will blissfully escape the crisis,” said the statement Ma posted on his Twitter account.

He has also made similar donations to other regions across the world, including the United States of America, Europe and Asia.