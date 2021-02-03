Isabella Kituri joins BBC





TV girl Isabella Kituri is back on our screens.

The ever-smiling siren has joined the BBC, with the new opportunity coming months after she was among several staffers laid off at K24 TV.

“Best news of the month, new opportunities new adventures. Let’s make the most of it,” she explained.

The announcement has since been welcomed by several of the veteran journalists fans on social media.

“Go for it gal. Make the sky the only limit,” Jared Mwangi posted.

“The news that I have been waiting for. Congratulations,” another fan wrote.

Isabella boasts one and a half decades on TV, having also enjoyed a long stint at Kenya Television Network (KTN) before switching to K24.

Hers has been a life of struggle, she admits, having lost her husband 16-years ago at the age of 25, an incident that left her mourning for eight months and on the brink of breaking down.

The mother of two has moved on since, remarrying 14 years after her first husband’s death. And now the opportunity to work at one of the biggest media houses in the world has arrived.