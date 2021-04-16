IPOA launches probe into police shooting at Mountain View estate





The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on Thursday said it had launched an investigation into alleged police shooting in Mountain View estate in Kabete.

In a statement, IPOA said it had learned of the death of Nicholas Lifede, on Thursday April 8, 2021, which was allegedly caused by police officers from Kabete Police Station.

“The Authority immediately dispatched its Rapid Investigations Team to establish the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of Mr Lifede. Investigations are already underway with the Authority having already taken some witness accounts and attended the post mortem examination,” the statement reads in part.

According to the family, a cop allegedly shot Mr Lifede during an altercation at their home.

The deceased is said to have been shot while defending his little sister after the officer allegedly assaulted her for filming their mission at their home behind a wines and spirits shop owned by their mother.

One of the officers realised that their mission was being filmed and rushed to snatch the phone from the young girl, slapping her in the process.

Lifede is said to have questioned the officer on why he was assaulting his sister but instead, he was also hit and he fell to the ground after which he allegedly took him outside and shot him dead.

“He went to the officer and asked him why he was hitting the girl and taking her phone. The policeman then hit him so hard that he fell to the ground. He then took him outside the gate and shot him,” said Lifede’s mother.

Dagoretti Sub-County Police Commander Francis Wahome, while confirming the incident, said officers had arrested a man with bhang who had led them to the man’s business premises.

“The officers had an altercation with a customer which had attracted a crowd and they were trying to disperse the crowd when one person was shot,” said Mr Wahome.

The family is demanding justice, saying police officers had a habit of coming to the area and harassing business owners while allegedly demanding bribes.

IPOA, on its part, said once the probe is concluded, the Authority will make appropriate recommendations, including prosecution if the officers are found to have used lethal force inappropriately.