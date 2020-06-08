IPOA and KNHRC officers to be listed among essential service providers

Staff at the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) and those from the Kenya National Human Rights Council (KNHCR) are set to be included in the Gazette notice that lists institutions that offer essential services.

This decision was reached on Friday during a meeting that brought together several agencies which agreed to support IPOA in taking action against brutal police officers especially during enforcement of the curfew occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

EXCESSIVE FORCE

The meeting was chaired by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who also warned police officers found guilty of using excessive force while discharging their duties that they will carry their own crosses.

Others who attended the meeting include the National Police Service Commission, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Attorney General, National Police Service and 20 human rights organisations.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori warned errant police officers that they will be held responsible individually.

DENIED RIGHT

“Despite the challenges posed by the new security regulations meant to curb spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, IPOA has continued to receive complaints. All our investigations will be impartial and independent and we shall address all cases of police brutality and excesses,” she said.

The resolution to have IPOA and KNHCR included in the Gazette notice that lists institutions that offer essential services was prompted by the fact that officials have in the past been denied right of by-passing boundaries whenever they are investigating an incidence of police brutality.

For instance, two weeks ago, police officers who had been accused of manhandling city lawyer Soyinka Lempaa denied officials from KNHCR from by-passing the Thika boundary on the fact that they were not essential service providers.

However, with the listing, the officials will now be able to access any part of the country when on duty.