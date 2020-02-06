Instagram rolls out option for users to reply to stories with GIFs

Instagram is one of the many social services that allows its users to add GIFs to their posts, but that’s where anything GIF-related stops.

Posting an animated sticker in stories and that one can reply with a GIF has not been possible until on Wednesday.

Instagram has now announced that users can now reply to their friends’ stories using GIFs pulled from GIPHY.

In order to take advantage of the new feature, Instagram users must update their apps via the App Store or Google Play Store.

What’s the first GIF you’re going to send? pic.twitter.com/EqyU7adjkj — Instagram (@instagram) February 4, 2020

One now will have Giphy’s massive library of animations at their disposal.

Instagram brought Giphy integration to direct messages on 2018, but now having easy access to GIFs in yet another part of the app is more than welcome.

Meanwhile, Instagram confirmed last week that it’s testing reactions to direct messages, another long-awaited feature that majority might get in the not so distant future.