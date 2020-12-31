Inspekta Mwala quits Radio Citizen

Inspekta Mwala during the launch of the National Police service commission joint strategic plan at the Kenya School of Government. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Popular comedian Inspekta Mwala, born Davis Mwabili, has exited Radio Citizen, thus ending a 13-year stint at the popular station.

The actor and media personality on Wednesday surprised his listeners who tune in to his morning show Jambo Kenya that he co-hosts with presenter Vincent Ateya that it was his last day.

“Today is my last day at Radio Citizen. I am doing this morning show and will also host Drive On in the evening. I am grateful to the station and to the fans who have been tuning in for so many years,” he said.

According to the presenter, he was leaving on good terms after 13 years at the station and looking to take a break as well as spend more time with his family particularly his grandmother.

“When you meet me in the streets buy me meat,” he told his listeners.

Jambo Kenya is among the top morning shows and according to Geopol ranking it was among the best ranked in March, April, and May 2020.

The show which airs between 6am and 10am Monday to Friday took the top spot with a general listenership of 1.4 million daily listeners.

Radio Citizen which is owned by Royal Media also wished him well in his future endeavors.

“Kila la heri @inspektamwala umekuwa sehemu ya familia na daima utakuwa kutoka #JamboKenya tunakutakia mema katika maisha yako,” they tweeted.

Kila la heri @inspektamwala umekuwa sehemu ya familia na daima utakuwa kutoka #JamboKenya tunakutakia mema katika maisha yako @vincentateya pic.twitter.com/yIoL11v9pc — Radio Citizen (@RadioCitizenFM) December 30, 2020

Mwala did not elaborate as to whether he will continue with his weekly show Inspekta Mwala, which airs on Citizen TV.

Last year, Kenyans were left livid after popular the comedian was fined Sh30,000 or one year in jail for causing death by dangerous driving.

The accident occurred in Mazeras, Kilifi County where the comedian hit and killed a middle-aged man, on August 26 as he was crossing the road.

According to the court documents, Mwala attempted to overtake another vehicle, but lost control of his car and veered off the road, resulting in him hitting and killing one Ismael Mangi.

The comedian apologised and asked for forgiveness from the victim’s family, saying that he was sorry for ending the life of their son in an accident.

“I am very sorry. I also ask for forgiveness from the family of the deceased. I had not planned to cause the accident. I had no intention to kill, save that an accident occurred and I cannot have left where I was to go and cause the accident,” he said.

Mariakani Senior Principal Magistrate Nelly C. Adalo, while sentencing the actor, said she had considered his mitigation, and, as a result, sentenced him to one year in jail with an alternative of Sh30,000 fine.