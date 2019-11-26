Infinix to launch new S5 and S5 Lite phones in Kenya this week

Infinix Kenya has announced it will be bringing the S5 and S5 Lite to Kenya this week.

The company will officially launch the new S series on 29th November at the University of Nairobi during the 3rd edition of Beat ya Campo.

TWO VARIANTS

The company says the Infinix S series is designed for the young generation, who are creative, enthusiastic, and like to share and communicate with the world through various platforms.

There will be two main variants of S5 series: The S5 and the S5 lite.

The main difference between the two variants is pegged on the cameras. The S5 has a primary quad camera setup while the S5 lite has a triple camera setup. The S5 has a higher resolution selfie camera than the S5 lite.

They share the same 6.6 inch 1600 x 720 pixel dense Infinity-O display that has a 90.5 percent screen to body ratio.

The phones are powered by the Mediatek Helio P22 processor and also both have 4000mAh batteries.

The S5’s quad camera setup includes a 16MP main camera, 5MP wide angle camera that also takes macros, 2MP camera for depth sensing and a QVGA ‘AI’ camera.

TRIPLE CAMERA

The S5 lite has a triple primary camera setup that is composed of a 16MP main camera, 2MP depth camera and an AI camera. It lacks the wide angle camera on the S5.

The S5 lite has a regular 16MP selfie camera. However, the S5 has an impressive 32MP unit that does 4 in one pixel binning to create detailed selfies.

The S5 family also features what Infinix calls the Quetzal design inspired by the Quetzal bird where it mimics the texture of the feather pattern. It is also available in three colours: Quetzal Cyan, Nebula Black and Violet.

The S5 and the S5 lite will be available in different variants. The S5 will be available in either 64GB/4GB RAM or 128GB/6GB RAM variants for Sh16,499 and Sh20,999 respectively.

The 64/4 variant is available on Xpark website while the 64/4 and 128/6 variants are available in select Infinix outlets countrywide.

The S5 Lite will be available in either 32GB/3GB RAM or 64GB/4GB RAM variants which will be available exclusively on Jumia for Sh13,499 and Sh13,899 respectively from 15th December.