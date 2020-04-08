IGAD donates Sh10m towards fight against Covid-19 pandemic

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development(IGAD) has donated Sh10 million to the Kenyan Government towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Solomon Munyua-Director IGAD Centre for Pastoral Areas and Livestock Development – (ICPALD) and Dr Guleid Artan-Director IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC) presented the cheque to the foreigner Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo and CAS Ababu Namwamba at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

The financial contribution is part of the USD 700,000 volunteer pledges by the IGAD staff; the amount has been divided among the member countries.

IGAD member states include Kenya, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Uganda.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through our Standing Committee on Emergency Response (SCER), I thank the IGAD Executive Secretary, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, and all staff of IGAD for the Ksh 10 million,” CAS Ababu told Nairobi News.

According to IGAD’s Centre for Pastoral Areas and Livestock Development director, Dr. Solomon Munyua said staff members from all levels fulfilled the pledges as a means to signify their willingness to participate in the efforts aimed at protecting IGAD citizenry from the pandemic and show solidarity with the region.

According to Munyua, the contribution should be allocated to the most pressing and critical needs of the vulnerable communities in the member countries.

According to CAS Ababu, who is also the chair of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Standing Committee on Emergency Response (SCER), they have received support from IGAD, China and UAE, and commitments from Japan, South Korea, and India.

The committee is mobilizing international support for Kenya’s national anti-Covid-19.