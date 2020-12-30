IEBC bar Waititu from Nairobi gubernatorial race





The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has barred Ferdinand from contesting the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative signature verification exercise on Wednesday, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati stressed that any individual who has been impeached cannot run for an elective seat.

Waititu was impeached as governor of Kiambu County earlier this year but has expressed interest in contesting for the Nairobi county seat in the forthcoming elections in February.

Waititu had been cleared by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to contest for the position which was left vacant following the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko but then the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission said on Tuesday he and other impeached leaders fail the integrity test required to contest for public office.

Other candidates interested in the Nairobi gubernatorial seat are Canada-based lawyer Miguna Miguna.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju also indicated that former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and businesswoman Agnes Kagure had shown interest in the seat.

Others who have declared interest include former assistant minister Margaret Wanjiru, Liberal Democratic Party founder member Dennis Kodhe and Kimori Machoka, a former County Executive Committee Member under Governor Evans Kidero.