Identities of eight Kenyans arrested in Rwanda over cyber fraud revealed

Rwandan authorities have revealed the identify of eight Kenyans who were arrested in Rwanda over alleged cyber fraud attempted on Equity Bank.

The eight Kenyans were arrested On October 25, 2019 alongside, one Ugandan and 11 Rwandans in Rwanda by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

THE SUSPECTS

The eight Kenyans are Samuel Wachira Nyuguto, Eric Dickson Njagi Mutegi, Dedan Muchoki Muriuki, Godfrey Gachiri Githinji, Reuben Kirongothi Mwangi, Steve Maina Wambugu, Erickson Macharia Kinyua and Damaris Njeri Kamau.

The Rwandans in custody are Eric Ngabitsinze, Julius Kayitana, Fabric Amini, Robert Kagabo, Seth Kabera, Mediatrice Uwingeneye, David Rutaboba, Jean Claude Dukundimana, Eliah Shyaka, Jean Claude Nkuranga and Serah Kankunda while the Ugandan has been identified as John Kibengo.

During their arrest, the Rwandan authorities said their case file had been compiled and submitted to the country’s Prosecution team for further direction.

They also noted the suspects fled to Rwanda after defrauding Equity Bank both in Kenya and Uganda.

CYBER CRIMINALS

Financial institutions in Kenya have recently become a soft targets for cyber criminals, with police records showing that they lost about Sh17 billion to the fraudsters in 2016, up from Sh14 billion in 2015.

In January, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) issued arrest warrants for 130 people in connection with electronic fraud by hacking into commercial bank systems.

The DCI’s Economic Crimes Unit said in a notice in local dailies that the suspects had engaged in banking fraud between last June and January this year and sought public help for their immediate arrest.