I’d rather drink diesel than Konyagi – Dylan Kerr





Former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr was a man of the people. He got along with ordinary fans, used matatus, ate street food and his down to earth demeanor endeared him to K’Ogalo fans and beyond.

But there is a day the club’s fans gave the English tactician a sip of the famous hard liquor Konyagi. That is a moment he will never forget.

“I thought it was ordinary gin but on tasting it I was blown away … I had never tasted anything as disgusting and bitter as Konyagi,” Kerr narrated.

“Just to paint a picture to those who don’t know Konyagi, I would rather drink diesel fuel than it. I can never try that drink again,” he added with finality.

Kerr, however, said he missed the street food and other aspects of life in Kenya.

“I miss eating matumbo and ugali at Burma Market. I miss the boiled eggs, samosas and bhajia at Camp Toyoyo. I really miss my nyama choma. I miss the Kenyan people and their hospitality,” he said in reflection.

“I never liked the upmarket places where other foreigners used to frequent. I like to interact with the ordinary people and really enjoyed my time in Kenya,” he added.

Dylan Kerr is currently in charge of South African top-tier side Baroka Swallows.