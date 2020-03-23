I will love you like my own, Anerlisa tells fiance Ben Pol’s son

Keroche breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has promised to love her fiance Ben Pol’s son as her own.

While celebrating the birthday of Pol’s firstborn son on Friday, Anerlisa took to her Instagram to share her feelings during the intimate moment.

In one of her Insta stories, Anerlisa, while sharing a cake with the four year old Mali, posted, “I will love him just like my own son,”

The businesswoman further added in another post, “God protect him always,” referring to Pol’s son whom he sired before the two lovebirds got hitched.

In another post, she joked about how he had to explain to Mali why he was calling his dad Baby yet he was a big man.

“This moment was captured perfectly. He asked me why are you calling daddy baby and he is big?We died of laughter. So unexpected,” read another post.

In response to Mali, the Keroche heiress said she had made a mistake adding that kids nowadays are very keen. She described him as funny comparing his character to that of her lover, Ben Pol.

“Mali is funny just like the dad. Here he told me; ‘Open your big mouth I give you cake,’ she wrote.

In 2019 during a Q&A session on Instagram, the Nero Water Company CEO told a curious fan that the Moyo Mashine crooner’s son is a “bright and funny boy” and that Pol is an amazing father.

“Are you aware that Ben Pol is a dad and if so how is he as a dad?” questioned a fan.

She replied then: “I am very aware. He is the best dad I have ever seen.”

Another Instagram-in-law asked Anerlisa if she had met the boy. To this question she answered, “Yes I have met him and he is such a bright boy and so funny.”

Pol fathered his son with Miss Tanzania 2013, Latifa Mohamed.