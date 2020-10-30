I did not heckle DP Ruto – MP Millie Odhiambo





Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has denied heckling Deputy President William Ruto during the launc of the Building Bridges Initiative report at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Monday.

In a post on her social media, Millie said she only disagreed with Deputy President loudly at the venue.

“I did not heckle the Deputy President. I just disagreed loudly! Differentiate,” she wrote on Facebook.

Speaking to KTN News, the ODM legislator claimed she lacked a microphone to respond to DP Ruto as he poked holes on the BBI report that was being launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“I was answering his questions because he was asking us questions about what should be done, and I was basically reminding him he is the deputy president and I should be asking him the questions he was asking and not vice versa,” the MP said during the interview.

A section of those in attendance at the BBI report launch heckled Dr. Ruto as he raised numerous issues he had with the BBI report which, according to him, needed to be looked into.

During his speech, a section of the audience booed and shouted “respect the president” at the undeterred DP, with the cameras capturing legislator Millie Odhiambo among those shouting.

However, during the interview the firebrand lawmaker acknowledged that there may be areas in the report that need strengthening.

“There are some issues that will be addressed through the constitutional review and some through legislative action,” she said.