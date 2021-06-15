Hustler Nation Movement play down Uhuru’s NASA endorsement





The Hutsler Nation Movement in Nairobi says it is not bothered by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reported announcement that he will back the opposition to succeed him come 2022.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nairobi County chairman Oscar Igaida told Nairobi News on Tuesday that the party has a strategy to ensure Deputy President William Ruto succeeds his boss with or without his support.

“We are focused on delivering the presidency to the Hutsler Nation through Deputy President William Ruto,” said Igaida.

“Kenya is a democratic nation and so the president is free to endorse whoever he so desires.”

Igaida spoke at the sidelines of an event in Nairobi where UDA trained coordinators in the county.

He explained that the party had registered more than 1 million people in the county in the last month.

“We would like to thank all the volunteers and coordinators who have worked hard to recruit members. UDA Party has the capacity to deliver the hopes and aspirations that the people of the Nation and Nairobi County have. We fully support the Deputy President to become the 5th President of Kenya and Hon Bishop Margaret Wanjiru to become the next Governor of Nairobi County.”

The Hutsler Nation is a name that represents a mass movement associated with DP Ruto.

The movement, according to the DP, will ensure that all hustlers have a chance to form the next government, and not courtesy of the tribal formations as has been in the past.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in a recent meeting with Ukambani leaders at State House Nairobi, reportedly vowed to back one of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders.

Nasa is an opposition outfit that consists Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Isaac Ruto.