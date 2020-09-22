Hundreds of fake portable socket outlets impounded

Some of the substandard imported portable socket outlets that were impounded by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) on Monday in Nairobi, Mombasa, Thika and Hola. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) on Monday confiscated hundreds of substandard imported portable socket outlets in Nairobi, Mombasa, Thika and Hola.

In a statement, the regulator, the seized socket outlets pose a great danger of electrocution to consumers as they do not have shutters, contrary to requirements of Kenya Standard KS EAS 495-2: 2008 – Specification for switched and unswitched socket outlets.

“It has come to our attention that dishonest economic operators including online traders are stocking and selling these substandard portable socket outlets. The use of substandard socket outlets can be fatal for consumers, especially children, who may poke objects into the exposed live parts,” Kebs Managing Director Lt Col (Rtd) Bernard Njiraini said in a statement.

PRODUCT COMPLIANCE

He urged consumers to avoid purchasing or using portable socket outlets without shutters.

“Traders should also be warned that the sale of products that do not comply with Kenya Standards is prohibited by the Laws of Kenya under the Standards Act Chapter 496 with penalties including prosecution,” he added.

The seized goods will be destroyed at the owners’ expense.

It is the responsibility of the manufacturer/importer to ensure continued product compliance to set standards. Processing, manufacturing, stocking, and/or offering for sale of substandard goods or products that do not comply with set Standards is prohibited by the Laws of Kenya under the Standards Act Chapter 496.

SEIZED BRANDS

As part of the product certification scheme, Kebs certifies and issues a Standardization Mark (SM) permit or Diamond Mark of Quality (DM) once the product complies with the relevant Kenya Standard. Imports are also issued with a Unique Consignment Reference (UCR) number.

One can certify the authenticity of the sockets they are purchasing by verifying the standardization mark permit on the product.

This is done by sending the code underneath the S Mark to 20023 (SM#Code) to get the product validity status details.

Some of the seized brands include: New Times, Yueshun, Meilepei, Chuanxin, Meilepai, Qiaosheng, Huaisheng, 520WSL Electrict among others.

Last week, the authority raided Chandarana Highridge and seized substandard extension sockets which did not meet requirements of the set Standard.