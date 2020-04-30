Human rights activist from Kiamaiko and his two companions reported missing

Michael Njau, a human rights activist from Kiamaiko Justice Centre, Adan Mohammed Saibu and taxi driver Samuel Mungai, have been reported missing.

Njau was in the company of the taxi driver and his friend when he went missing on April 24, 2020.

The missing person report was made at Thika Police Station as the three had traveled to Thika to visit the family of the taxi driver.

PUBLIC APPEAL FOR INFORMATION:Below are pictures of Michael Njau-a human righst defender from Kiamaiko Justice Centre,Adan Mohammed Saibu& taxi driver Samue Mingai who were reported missing on 24th April 2020 & reports filed at Thika Police station OB34/25/4/2020 #FindMichaelNJau pic.twitter.com/9YN03UsXcu — @DefendersKE (@DefendersKE) April 29, 2020

The last person to see them was the taxi driver’s cousin, who says that they were driving a silver Ractis of registration number KCX 843M.

The vehicle was found abandoned at the Githurai roundabout stage, and it was reported to Githurai Kimbo Police Station on April 26, 2020.

“Alarm set off when the owner of the vehicle that the three were driving failed to received his hired car as agreed. On Tracking the car, the owner found the car abandoned at Githurai roundabout stage. He reported the matter to Githurai Kimbo Police Station on April 26, 2020,” Defenders Coalition tweeted.

The motor vehicle has since been moved from Githurai Mwiki Police Station to Thika Police Station for inspection.

Families of the three men and the Defenders Coalition, a national organization that works primarily on safety and protection of HRDs in Kenya, has asked members of the public to help with information that might help them trace the three men.