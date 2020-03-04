Huge consignment of bhang worth Sh5.6 million seized in Nairobi

Detectives from Starehe on Monday night seized more than 267 kilograms of bhang estimated to be worth Sh5.6 million at Kisumu Ndogo area in Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the 2,732 rolls of bhang were discovered packed in a Toyota Probox (Reg. No KBW 512C).

The police said the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot but he is being pursued.

The seized consignment was handed over to the Anti-Nacortics Unit for safe custody while the vehicle has been impounded.

The detectives revealed that a search of the vehicle at the NTSA established that it belongs to someone by the name Polycarp Otieno Aduda.

The detectives are searching for the said car owner.