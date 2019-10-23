How Odibets is using kit sponsorship to promote safe gambling in Kenya

Sports betting company Odibets has announced that it will use kits sponsorship initiative to promote safer gambling among Kenyans.

Speaking to media last week during the unveiling of their top winners, the company revealed that their kits initiative is still on as their search for partners continues.

Odibets country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi, mentioned that the company was ‘delighted’ with the success of the first phase of their 35,000 kits initiative stating that the new one will continue to build on what the company was already doing in various parts of the country.

He also acknowledged the role sports betting firms play when it comes to gambling problem in the country.

“Gambling companies and the industry at large have a role to play in promoting healthy betting behavior among the youth.

“Odibets abides by the rules and regulations from the government through the BCLB around responsible gambling which you can see on all our adverts,” Mr Sayi stated.

Although the company dropped their shirt sponsorship deal with premier league side Mathare United due to the massive tax burden, Mr Sayi stated that Odibets will reinvent sponsorship to benefit more local communities while citing initiatives the company has sponsored in areas like Vihiga, Rongai and the expansive Rift valley.

“Our strategy is to find partners in all corners of the country to have a more direct impact,” he concluded while reiterating that the company hasn’t completely written off premiership sponsorships in the future.