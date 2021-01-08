How killers tortured, killed Kiambaa family

Incoming Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, takes the oath of office at Supreme Court of Kenya in Nairobi on April 8, 2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The people believed to have killed a family of five in Kiambu County earlier this week are said to have been transported to the scene of crime in a car and two motorbikes, sources close to the investigation have told Nairobi News.

In an incident that shocked the country, Nicholas Waruinge, his wife Anne Njenga, son, nephew, and farmhand were found brutally murdered at their home in Kiambaa on Wednesday morning.

Homicide detectives investigating the murder reveal that some assailants were known to the family.

According to the initial report the assailants arrived at Waruinge’s homestead in two groups, one on a Nissan Sunny Saloon car and the others on two motorbikes.

Waruinge is said to have been attacked while in his bedroom while his wife and the two boys were attacked in the kitchen.

From the bloodstain in the homestead, Waruinge even though injured, tried to run for his life as he jumped from the balcony on the first floor.

This according to forensic reported left Waruinge with injuries on his left leg.

The assailants however managed to capture Waruinge at his gate where they dismembered his body on the gate.

This is where the police found Waruinge’s body and blood splashed over the gate.

Investigations also revealed that each member of the family was killed the exact same way, throats slit, arms were broken and multiple stabbings.

Waruinge’s body had 34 deep stab wounds while the wife’s body had 24 stab wounds.

The last time the family was seen alive was on Tuesday morning when the couple took their daughter to Ngiriambu Girls in Kirinyaga county and her sister St Angela Secondary School in Karura. Their eldest son had left for Mount Kenya University.

Waruinge who works in the United States as a nurse only returned home on December 4 to spend Christmas with his family.