High Court stops demolition of Sonko’s sanitiser booths

The High Court has stopped the destruction of coronavirus sanitizer booths erected in various parts of Nairobi county by the Sonko Rescue Team.

This after the Sonko Rescue Team, through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, under a certificate of urgency, accused Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, together with Nairobi Regional Security Commissioner Wilson Njega, of interfering with the charitable works that are meant to help in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Two weeks ago, the team installed the booths at the Kencom bus stage, Mathare, Korogocho, Nyayo Estate, Greenspan, the area outside Kenyatta National Hospital, and Buruburu shopping centers.

However, some of them were destroyed by police and other officials said to be from the Ministry of Health.

Justice Weldon Korir on Tuesday asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, CS Kagwe, Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and the Nairobi Regional Security Commissioner Wilson Njenga to stop the exercise.

DONATIONS

Justice Korir also barred agents and officials of relevant government agencies from stopping donation of foodstuff and face masks to residents of areas including Mathare, Kibra, Buruburu, Greenspan.

The directives will remain until a case by the Sonko Rescue Team is heard and determined.

He directed the lawyer to serve the court pleadings to the respondents by April 30 and set the hearing date on May 12.

Lawyer Kinyanjui also said the bringing down of the sanitizer booths has caused a loss of Sh 5 million since each was installed at the cost of Sh400,000.