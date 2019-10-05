Here’s the reggae DJ set to replace Kriss Darlin at NTV

Popular reggae DJ Moh Spice will be the new host of NTV’s weekly reggae show taking over from DJ Kriss Darlin.

Early last month, NTV executives terminated their contract with DJ Kriss Darlin as the main host of the Jam Rock reggae show, following his failed bid in the upcoming Kibra by-election.

According to the NMG policy, Kriss Darlin had to exit after shown interest in politics.

Kriss Darlin who co-hosted the NTV reggae show every Saturday after the 9pm news bulletin alongside Miss Katiwa, went on to lose on the ODM party ticket primaries.

Highly placed sources have disclosed to Nairobi News that the NTV executives have settled on DJ Moh Spice as the new host of the reggae show that will now be known as Jam Down reggae show.

DJ Moh Spice will co-host the show with Miss Katiwa.

“Following DJ Kriss Darlin exit, we’ve settled on DJ Moh Spice as his suitable replacement but in a new show called Jam Down Reggae Show which he will co-host with Miss Katiwa who has been amazing so far,” a source who asked for anonymity revealed.

“We have also done some changes on the reggae show. It will start airing after the 7pm o’clock news all the way into midnight. It will also feature reggae session on our newly launched Nation FM that will be beamed live as well.

DJ Moh Spice was in August this year arrested over unlawfully gun display at his friend DJ Kym Nickdee’s birthday party the K1 club in Nairobi.

DJ Moh, a licensed gun holder, was later released with no criminal charges but his Steyr pistol and 174 rounds of ammunition found in his possession were confiscated.