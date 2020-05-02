Here are Nairobi’s Covid-19 transmission hotspots

Nine areas in Nairobi county have been identified as hotspots for Covid-19 transmission by the ministry of health.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday, during a media briefing at Afya house, shared data on the current infection trends in the city.

According to ministry data, Dagoretti North constituency leads the county in transmissions with 30 confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

The estates in Dagoretti North include Kawangware with 13 patients, Kilimani 6, Kileleshwa 5, Hurlingham 3 and Lavington 3.

This area is followed by Eastleigh in Kamukunji constituency with 11 confirmed cases.

South C and Karen in Langata constituency have 7 and 4 respectively while Kibra kwa DC has reported 4.

Pipeline estate in Embakasi South has six confirmed cases.

Dandora in Embakasi North has confirmed 5 Covid-19 cases, while Utawala and Nyayo estates in Embakasi East contituency have 4 and 3 coronavirus patients.

In Westlands, the affected areas include City Park, Manji Court and Parklands which have reported 5 cases each.

And Buruburu in Makadara contituency has 4 cases.

“When we say that one person can transmit to very many people this is what we mean. One example is the first case came into Kawangware was case number 189. From case number 189 the immediate contacts all got it,” CS Kagwe said.

He added: “This is very important to say when we talk about one individual is crucial. And then now comes the secondary cases who contracted the disease from the contacts of case 189.”

“Another case is the famous case from Malindi, case number 14. The immediate contacts who interacted with case number 14 got the disease. And they were able to transmit it to other people. This is just an example of the impact just one person can have on the spread of Covid-19.”

By Friday, Kenya had a total of 411 confirmed virus cases, with 21 reported fatalities even as 150 other individuals have made a full recovery and have been discharged.