Health CS Kagwe asks matatu operators to be considerate, not hike fares – VIDEO

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has appealed to matatu operators to be considerate during this tough times ocassioned by the coronavirus pandemic and not increase their fares.

His appeal comes after Kenyans using public service vehicles on Monday were forced to dig dip into their pockets, as matatus hiked fares as they were forced by the state to implement social distancing in their vehicle which reduced passengers allowed per vehicle.

While most of the matatu operators observed the new measures intituted by the government to tame the spread of Covid-19, they instead shifted the cost to the already cash-strained commuters.

While updating the country on latest coronavirus cases, Kagwe appealed to the matatu sector to understand the situation that has left some of their passengers without their cource of livelihoods.

“This is immoral for the matatu sector to increase fares. We kindly request for them to stop. Several public transport operators have increased fare and I appeal to them not to increase fares by so doing it will be counterproductive in fighting the virus,” said Kagwe.

He added that every sector should expect a financial hit and none should take advantage.

On Friday, the Health CS directed that 25-seater PSVs should carry 15 passengers only while 14-seater matatus should carry only eight passengers until the current Covid-19 situation improves.

“Fourteen seater matatus should carry eight passengers only while those with a 30-plus capacity, to restrict to 60 percent of the number of seats,” he said.

PSV operators are also required to clean and fumigate their vehicles at the end of every trip to reduce the chances of spreading the novel coronavirus.

The CS further warned those that fail to adhere to the directive will lose their sacco licenses.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 16 on Monday after one more person tested positive for the virus.