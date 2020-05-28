Hawker charged with injuring colleague while fighting for business space

A hawker in Nairobi is facing charges of causing grievous harm to a colleague during a fight for a business space.

Patrick Kimani Maina has been accused of injuring Stephen Ngaru Mwangi on April 14, 2020 in Ngara estate, Starehe Sub County.

The two were fighting over a space when Maina pushed Mwangi into a tunnel where he sustained serious injuries.

The complainant suffered a fracture on his hand.

Maina denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Steve Jalang’o of Makadara Law Courts, claiming he was unwell and needed urgent medical attention.

He pleaded for leniency claiming the current Covid-19 pandemic has affected his financial ability and that of those close to him.

The accused was freed on a Sh 100,000 cash bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh 50,000.

The case will be heard from August 6, 2020.