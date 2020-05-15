Join our Telegram Channel
Havi’s dancing skills questioned after office reggae break video released

By Sylvania Ambani May 15th, 2020 1 min read

Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi might be a brilliant lawyer but he appears to lack the moves needed for reggae music, at least according to Kenyans online.

This is after a video capturing Havi dancing to a reggae tune while in his office was shared on social media by one of his legal colleagues.

According to @NyarMaragoli, the LSK president was celebrating after advocate Eric Theuri was elected the chairman of Law Society of Kenya, Nairobi branch.

“From the Command centre, it is a celebration as the Brave New Bar clinches the Nairobi Law Society Branch Chairmanship! And Mr. President @NelsonHavi does the dance once again!!!! Aah Eric Theuri  @etadv carries the day for us! A Brave New Bar!” tweeted @NyarMaragoli.

But it is the LSK president’s dancing skills that left tongues wagging:

