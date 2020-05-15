Havi’s dancing skills questioned after office reggae break video released

Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi might be a brilliant lawyer but he appears to lack the moves needed for reggae music, at least according to Kenyans online.

This is after a video capturing Havi dancing to a reggae tune while in his office was shared on social media by one of his legal colleagues.

According to @NyarMaragoli, the LSK president was celebrating after advocate Eric Theuri was elected the chairman of Law Society of Kenya, Nairobi branch.

“From the Command centre, it is a celebration as the Brave New Bar clinches the Nairobi Law Society Branch Chairmanship! And Mr. President @NelsonHavi does the dance once again!!!! Aah Eric Theuri @etadv carries the day for us! A Brave New Bar!” tweeted @NyarMaragoli.

A Brave New Bar!!! pic.twitter.com/gCNg1andzC — C.M.E. (@NyarMaragoli) May 14, 2020

But it is the LSK president’s dancing skills that left tongues wagging:

Lakini si muambie @NelsonHavi ati #reggaemusic huendwa mos mos. Hii yake ni kama ako African Divine Church. — Mla Bata (@jmcomolo) May 14, 2020

Heheheh didn’t wakili loves things Jameikaaa — Sancho Mitch (@babwoga) May 14, 2020

This guy should take lessons from the nominated sister. — Andrew Okello (@OkelloKazora) May 15, 2020

Just because Joseph Hills mentions something close to ‘Mr.Havi’ doesn’t warrant the use in this context. Right vibes but wrong choice of song . — I & I (@Black_Starliner) May 14, 2020