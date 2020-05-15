Havi’s dancing skills questioned after office reggae break video released
Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi might be a brilliant lawyer but he appears to lack the moves needed for reggae music, at least according to Kenyans online.
This is after a video capturing Havi dancing to a reggae tune while in his office was shared on social media by one of his legal colleagues.
According to @NyarMaragoli, the LSK president was celebrating after advocate Eric Theuri was elected the chairman of Law Society of Kenya, Nairobi branch.
“From the Command centre, it is a celebration as the Brave New Bar clinches the Nairobi Law Society Branch Chairmanship! And Mr. President @NelsonHavi does the dance once again!!!! Aah Eric Theuri @etadv carries the day for us! A Brave New Bar!” tweeted @NyarMaragoli.
But it is the LSK president’s dancing skills that left tongues wagging:
Lakini si muambie @NelsonHavi ati #reggaemusic huendwa mos mos. Hii yake ni kama ako African Divine Church.
— Mla Bata (@jmcomolo) May 14, 2020
Heheheh didn’t wakili loves things Jameikaaa
— Sancho Mitch (@babwoga) May 14, 2020
This guy should take lessons from the nominated sister.
— Andrew Okello (@OkelloKazora) May 15, 2020
Just because Joseph Hills mentions something close to ‘Mr.Havi’ doesn’t warrant the use in this context. Right vibes but wrong choice of song .
— I & I (@Black_Starliner) May 14, 2020
Someone stop reggae
— Keffa-Wagara Jnr (@JimmiBonez) May 14, 2020
— Emmanuel Michira (@Anuelmich) May 14, 2020