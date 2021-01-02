Harmonize ‘settles beef’ with Diamond





Tanzanian singer harmonize has settled his differences with fellow artiste Diamond Platnumz on New Year’s eve following their bitter fall out in 2019.

In a lengthy post on New Year’s Day, Harmonize thanked Diamond for being a big brother to him and most importantly being the person who saw the talent within him and being instrumental in making him the person he is today.

And although he decided to leave Diamond Platinumz-owned Wasafi Records label to start his own record label, all that he is doing is to make Diamond proud.

“Speaking this from the bottom of my heart, I love you bro. Is a year 2021. Thank you for changing my life peke uliona dhababu kwenye mchanga na giza jingi sana (You saw gold in the sand in the darkness). Leo hii Africa mzima special East Africa wanajivunia uwepo wangu (This day, the whole of Africa and East Africa are proud of my achievements) this love is forever my brother everything,” wrote Harmonize on Instagram.

These two artists had earlier fallen out after Harmonize ended his 15-year contract with Diamond’s Wasafi records.

The beef ensued after Harmonize’s move to terminate his contract with the label reportedly stalled resulting in a war of words.

Wasafi later asked Harmonize to to pay an equivalent of Kenya shillings 24 million to buy out a clause which stated that he will be required to pay Wasafi should he ditch the label prematurely.

Since then the two have not been seeing each other eye to eye.