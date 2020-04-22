Guard charged with stealing Sh3.8m property

A security guard denied breaking into a go-down and stealing roofing materials worth Sh3.8 million in Industrial Area in Nairobi.

Bismark Kipkemoi Koech was accused of breaking into African International Trading Company stores along Lungalunga road where 4,800 pieces of stone coated roof tiles were stolen on April 10.

He is accused of committing the offence jointly with others at large.

Koech is facing an alternative charge of failure to prevent a felony – namely theft.

He is charged with failure to use reasonable means to stop theft while knowing thieves were stealing from the company.

Koech denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara law courts and claimed he was overpowered by the criminals who broke into the premises.

He was employed as a night guard by Mohamed Hassan Ahmed and he is accused of colluding with others to steal from his employer.

The suspect was freed on bond pending trial that starts on July 28.