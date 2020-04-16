GSU officer arrested for demanding bribe from fellow policeman

Police in Ruiru are holding a GSU officer who stopped a policeman in Gwakairo area on Tuesday night and demanded a bribe from him for violating curfew orders.

Police records at Ruiru Police Station indicate that Corporal Bernard Langat, who is attached to Kahawa West Police Post, was driving from hospital when he was stopped by two men in civilian clothes claiming to be police officers.

The two took his ignition key and demanded money from him.

The officer suspected that they were impostors and raised alarm to which members of public responded and helped him to subdue the suspects.

After interrogation, it was established that one of them was Police Constable Charles Mbugua Njoroge a GSU officer attached to the Unit’s headquarters in Ruaraka.

The other was a civilian – namely Michael Njenga Chege. Both will be charged with violating curfew and extortion. The second suspect will separately be charged with impersonating a police officer.