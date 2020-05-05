Govt to announce tougher measures to help curb spread of coronavirus

The government is expected to issue a new raft of measures anytime this week, to help fight Covid-19 that is rapidly spreading in communities.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday said that the country is still not out of the woods yet and it is unfortunate that a few Kenyans are flouting some of the rules put in place to stop further spread of the disease.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

“Action will be taken against those making it difficult to flatten the curve. I want to tell those disregarding preventive measures that they are to blame for the upward numbers. Our destiny as a people is bound to collective and individual response to the virus and we can stop this tide. We can do better,” said Kagwe.

He urged people who are able to stay and work from home to do so, as it is only through social distancing that the infection curve can be flattened.

Kagwe also noted with concern how Nairobi CBD is slowly getting crowded with people even after the government’s directive for individuals to stay at home and only persons working in essential services to be allowed.

“Social partying, people sitting together during this Ramadhan, drinking away in hotels is bad for us. Things are getting difficult and we have been warned that unless we change we will see upwards of 50 people daily,” said Kagwe.

NATIONWIDE CURFEW

Some of the measures put in place by the government include a 7pm to 5am nationwide curfew to help stop interaction of people which, according to the Ministry of Healthy, mostly takes place at night.

Cessation of movement into and out of five counties that are considered coronavirus hotspots.

In addition to this the government closed down all entertainment joints including bars and restaurants, gyms and country clubs.

However, restaurants have recently been reopened under strict supervision as a way to slowly recover the economy that has been badly hit by the pandemic.