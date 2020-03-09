Govt clears air on patient who died in city hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms

The government has broken its silence after reports emerged that a patient exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms passed on at MP Shah Hospital on Saturday.

In a tweet on Sunday, Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna stated that samples taken from the patient, who passed away at the MP Shah Hospital, tested negative for the virus.

“The Government wishes to inform the public that there is no confirmed case of #Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Kenya. Last evening, one suspected case (now deceased), was investigated at MP Shah Hospital but turned negative on testing for COVID-19,” the tweet reads.

Further, the government said it will, through investigation, establish the source of the leakage of “confidential patient information.”

“Meanwhile, investigations have been launched to determine how privileged and confidential patient information was leaked out and shared on social media,” the government said.

Oguna further noted that there are only three information channels through which any information pertaining to the virus will be communicated.

“The Ministry of Health will continue to respond to any alerts as they are reported through the various establish channels and through designated officers, who at the moment are myself, the Cabinet Secretary for Health or their appointed agents,” he said.

On Friday report emerged online that a Kenyan of Asian descent had jetted into the country with flu-like symptoms.

The 56-year-old man, whose name was not revealed, is said to have been admitted at a private hospital in Nairobi soon after he experienced rise in body temperature and difficulty in breathing. He died on March 7.