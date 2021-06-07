Gospel artist Kambua makes TV comeback





Gospel singer Kambua Mathu is back on your screens after she a difficult break.

Kambua who hosts the Rauka Show on Citizen TV has been away from the public eye after losing her baby.

She was welcomed back by fellow gospel artist Laura Karwirwa who’d stepped in for her, but also hosts the Bambika show on the same channel.

Karwirwa was happy to pass back the mantle and announced she would be going on a break and coming back to continue with Bambika.

“Ba-bye #Rauka! It’s been an amazing honor holding the fort for @kambuamuziki 🙏🏽 I’ll be taking a short break and from there we continue to interact on #Bambika, Gospel Sunday. Thank you so much for your continued support and love 🙏🏽🙂,” read Karwirwa’s post.

Kambua took a break from social media in February following the demise of her newborn baby named Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu.

The child developed complications not long after he was born.

“What a privilege it has been carrying a life yet again. My little baby boy Malachi made a grand entrance into the world a few days ago. He was everything we hoped for, and more, much more. Perfect in every way. Malachi knew how much he was loved, and so he did all he could to stay with us. With the help of a most dedicated team of doctors & nurses, our little baby fought, until Jesus healed him by taking him to Himself. Malachi is now free from pain, and any worldly care,” she wrote in part at that time.

In May, she made a comeback on social media, saying love had lifted her from a place of deep pain and despair.

“Love lifts. Love has truly lifted me from a place of deep pain & despair. The love of God, my keeper… The love o