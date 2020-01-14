Gor Mahia sign teenage striker from Migori Youth

Gor Mahia has signed promising youngster Clinton Okoth from National Super League (NSL) side Migori Youth.

The 19-year-old has grabbed the attention of a number of Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs after a stellar first leg in the second-tier league where he currently is the leading scorer with 14 goals.

KCB, Kariobangi Sharks, Tusker and AFC Leopards were among the clubs chasing his signature, but K’Ogalo got the former Butere High School student on a one-year loan deal.

“He has been at the club since he was 13 years and his development has been amazing. He has done well and it is time for him to take his game to the next level. As a team, our target has always been to nurture talent and we are happy when our boys get life-changing opportunities,” Migori Youth Chairman Aziz Okaka told Nairobi News.

Migori Youth has also lost Anthony Abwao to KCB but they have promoted Kevin Haagai and Mark Ochieng from the club academy.

Winger Omonge Mandela and defender Samson Otieno have also joined from Sony Sugar while Arvine Odoyo comes in from Kenya Police FC.