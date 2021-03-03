Gor Mahia players seek ‘blessings’ in Homa Bay





Select Gor Mahia players and members of the technical bench recently visited the graveside of the legendary Gor Mahia, whom the club is named after, in a move translated as seeking ‘blessings’.

The Kenyan champions have been camping in Homabay ahead of Wednesday’s league match versus Kakamega Homeboyz and this took this opportunity to ‘visit’ Gor Mahia, son of Ogalo, who is said to have been a human being but would transform into a spirit and deliver success.

Pictures shared online show the club’s Portuguese head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, his assistant Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, team manager Jolawi Obondi, defender Joachim Oluoch and an elderly woman, believed to be a descendant of Gor Mahia at the graveyard.

The visit to Gor Mahia’s graveyard was seen by many as seeking blessings from the fallen legend.

Despite success-laden years in the recent past, the club has had it rough this season after being knocked out of continental competitions by Algeria’s Belouzidad and Zambia’s Napsa Stars.

The team has also struggled in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League courtesy of additional losses to Vihiga and Nzoia Sugar.

The club is currently ranked in an unusual 10th position on the 18-team league standings.

Off the pitch, club chairman Ambrose Rachier has had to deal with several financial-related challenges, leading to delays in payment of salaries and match-winning bonuses to players and legal battles.

The hope by the team’s management and fans is that the visit to Gor Mahia will lift Gor Mahia’s fortunes.