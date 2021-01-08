Join our Telegram Channel
Gor handed Napsa Stars in Confederation clash

January 8th, 2021 1 min read

Still reeling from the embarrassing exit in the Caf Champions League, Gor Mahia has been drawn against  Zambia’s side Napsa Stars in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage play-offs.

This according to the draw of the competition conducted on Friday at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The first leg will be played in Nairobi on February 14 with the return leg slated for February 21.

The aggregate winner will proceed to the group stage of the competition, and assured of at least Sh30 million in prize money.

The Kenyan champions were relegated to the Confederation Cup after being bundled out by Algerian side CR Belouizdad following a 8-1 aggregate thrashing in the Caf Champions League first round.

On the other hand, Napsa Stars proceeded to the play-offs on away goals rule after a 1-1 aggregate score against UD Songo of Mozambique.

Napsa Stars is home to former Gor Mahia players Shaban Odhoji and Timothy Otieno as well as another Kenyan Andrew Tololwa, formerly of Mathare United and AFC Leopards.

