Girl living with albinism secures scholarship





A girl who was reportedly rejected by five schools for allegedly living with albinism now has a reason to smile after nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura intervened and secured her form one admission.

15-year-old Winnie Jelimo now has a choice of two secondary schools to choose from.

Through Twitter, Mwaura said that Kapkenda Girls and Thika School for the blind had accepted to admit her and that the education fund had provided a scholarship for Jelimo’s entire secondary education.

“We thank GOD we have secured two slots for admission for Winnie Jelimo the girl with albinism from Nandi North, who scored 347 marks in KCPE, and has been denied admission to various schools on account of having albinism. Now, she has two slots at either Kapkenda Girls High School or Thika High School for the Visually Impaired (my alma mater).

He at the same time said that the Albinism Society of Kenya shall provide personal effects like lotions and protective clothing to ensure Jelimo has an easy time in school.

“The Kenya Education Fund has agreed to sponsor the girl for the next 4 years. The Albinism Society Kenya shall support her personal emoluments including the provision of sunscreen lotions and protective clothing. Thanks to all those who reached out or tagged for us to intervene. It’s a calling, not a job,” Mwaura said.

Jelimo scored 347 marks and had visited five schools but was turned away due to her condition.