Gambler claims to have lost Sh20 million SportPesa Jackpot to fraudsters





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating claims by a gambler that his Sh20 million Sportpesa jackpot was diverted to another gambler in 2018.

Lazarus Vundi Muthini claims that in October 2018, he staked Sportpesa multi bets using a mobile phone number that was registered in his name.

He lodged a complaint against Sportpesa at Ruaraka police station on October 1, 2019.

Muthini told police he won in multi-bets during the month of October 2018 but payment was diverted.

Detective constable Allan Ochieno of Starehe DCI offices obtained orders at Makadara law courts directing Safaricom and Sportpesa to aid the police in the investigations.

“During that month, he (Muthini) came to realise that his account number had been hacked during which a sum of Sh200,000 multi-bet winnings had been fraudulently transferred from his account to one Sammy Kamito Musembi and that consequently, he was not paid his legitimate winnings of Sh20 million, but the same was allegedly paid to another person,” Ochieno stated in an affidavit.

Muthini also alleges that an unknown person who had earlier hacked his account bought Sh50 airtime and fuelled their car using a till number on September 21, 2019.

Ocheino obtained orders directing Safaricom to give him certified documents bearing particulars of the phone that Muthini claims to be his and its Mpesa statements for the period he claims his money was diverted. He is investigating a case of obtaining money by false pretences.

The detective will also receive certified documents of ownership, betting history, deposits and withdrawal transactions in respect of Muthini’s phone number.

Chief magistrate Heston Nyaga granted the orders.