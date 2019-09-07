G4S money heist: Sh7m recovered, two cops arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have recovered Sh 7million of the Sh 72Million stolen on Thursday in a daring ATM heist in Nairobi.

The detectives attached to the Special Crimes Police Unit (SCPU) also arrested two police officers.

According to DCI, Administration Police constable Chris Ayienda Machogu was arrested in possession of Sh 4million in Kisii.

Upon interrogation, he led the detectives to police constable Vincent Owour where Sh3million was recovered from his house in Kendu Bay.

RECOVERED A MOTOR VEHICLE

The detectives also recovered a motor vehicle.

On Friday, detectives arrested three other suspects alleged to have been part of a gang that made away with Sh72 million.

During the arrest, the detectives also recovered two vehicles used in the robbery.

According to the police report, one of the motor vehicle -KCE 920E Voxy- was recovered at a garage in Kikuyu while being repainted from white to black.

Both of the Toyota Noah vehicles used during the robbery had been to a body shop and had received a fresh coat of paint to make it impossible for police officers to trace them.

The suspects are in police custody waiting to be arraigned following the conclusion of initial investigation.