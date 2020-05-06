Four suspected robbers arrested for impersonating police officers

Police officers in Mombasa have arrested four people in Changamwe for allegedly impersonating police officers and pretending to enforce the curfew.

Confirming the arrested, Changamwe police boss Ali Ndiema said the four were dressed in full police attire and were using pistols to terrorize the residents.

According to a police report, the four suspects ‘arrested’ anyone they found outside past 7pm and without masks.

The suspects would then force their victims into a vehicle where they would rob them of their valuables before releasing them.

Police in Changamwe have the four suspects in custody as they continue searching for the pistol and police uniform they had.