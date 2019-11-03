Four police officers seriously injured in road accident

A police vehicle was on Saturday evening involved in a road accident along Kiganjo-Gatundu road at the Ikuma area Gatundu.

Four officer from the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) Biyamathow in Wajir county were onboard the vehicle.

The officers Antony Karanja Muthua (Driver), Gabriel Kamau Thiongo, Patrick kariuki Nduati, Paul Nduati Mutua sustained serious injuries during the 7:30pm incident.

They were rushed to Gatundu level five hospital where they are still receiving treatment.

According to police report the driver of the vehicle registration number GKB 314R Nissan lost control as he was negotiating a sharp corner.

“The vehicle hit a culvert and an electric post before it landed in a ditch on the right side of the road,” read the report in parts.

In September four Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers died in a grisly road accident at Matunda area along the Meru-Isiolo Highway when their vehicle lost control and collided head on with an oncoming private car.

All the four officers died on the spot.