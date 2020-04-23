Four health facilities in Kibra to operate on a 24-hour basis to combat Covid-19

Four health facilities in Kibra constituency will now operate on a 24 hour basis as the country battles with coronavirus pandemic.

The facilities include Kibra Health Centre, Kibera South Health Center and the Beyond Zero Clinics.

The development follows a meeting between Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) director general Mohammed Badi and area MP Imran Okoth in the company of other elected and community leaders in Kibra.

Mr Okoth said the meeting, also attended deputy DG Enosh Momanyi and all the heads of departments from NMS, focused on service delivery and Covid-19 preparedness in the constituency.

He pointed out that Mr Badi and his team said they will visits markets in the constituency to assess their situation and prescribe changes to be made so that they are compliant with social distancing guidelines by the national government.

“The DG and his team will be visiting the markets in Kibra to access the the situation and see what changes need to be made to ensure that the markets are compliant with the social distancing rules,” said Mr Okoth urging his constituents to comply with the government directives to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

SERVICE DELIVERY

The first-time lawmaker added that NMS leadership assured him that all the security lights in Kibra will be repaired and should be working by Friday this week.

This is in addition to engaging 10 Kibra youths from every ward in the constituency to support garbage collection.

“NMS will engage 10 youth per ward to help with garbage collection. The new administration will also repair two roads, Kibera Drive from DC to 42 and Jamhuri Road, as well as the drainage systems cleared,” Okoth said.

On his part, Badi said both President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga are keen on improved service delivery in Kibra.

He said the two called on the leaders in the constituency to accord NMS the necessary support to enable them improve service delivery.