Four family members burnt to death in suspected arson attack

A woman, her daughter and two grandchildren died on Sunday in Makueni after their house was burnt by a suspected arsonist.

Regina Mueni, 49, died while receiving treatment at Makueni County Hospital where she was rushed after sustaining serious injuries in the fire.

Her daughter, Faith Mangeli, 27, and granddaughters Angel and Amelia died on the spot as they were all asleep when the house caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Neighbours say Mangeli and her two children had gone to visit Mueni when the house caught fire.

SMELL OF PETROL

According to Makueni County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed, Mueni was involved in a land dispute with her brother.

“This was a planned incident as there is a strong smell of petrol that was used to burn the house. We cannot condone this kind of act. Initial investigation led by county criminal investigation officer has already commenced and the culprits will be brought to book,” said Mohammed when he visited the scene of the incident.

Makueni Sub-County Police Commander, Timothy Maina, also believes the incident was an arson attack due to the strong smell of petrol at the scene.