Former Lesotho First Lady rearrested for the murder of husband’s ex-wife

Lesotho’s former First Lady Maesiah Thabane was taken back into custody on Wednesday after a court revoked bail that she has been controversially granted over the murder of her husband’s estranged wife.

The 43-year-old was charged with murder in February after police quizzed her on the brutal killing of former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s wife two days before his inauguration. She spent one night in jail before a High Court freed her on a $57 (about Sh5,700) bail.

BAIL CANCELLED

But on Friday the country’s Court of Appeal cancelled that bail.

Police failed to re-arrest her immediately because she was out of country accompanying her octogenarian husband, who was seeking medical attention in neighboring South Africa.

On Wednesday she arrived at the magistrate court in Maseru under the escort of armed police officers.

Magistrate Thamae Thamae told her she would be taken to the female correctional facility in fulfilment of the appeals court judgement.

“The decision of the High Court to grant you bail has been set aside by the Court of Appeal. You will remain in the correctional facility. You will report back on 16 June 2020 to find out the progress of your case,” said the magistrate.

MURDER CHARGES

Police officers immediately whisked her away.

The former First Lady came to court sporting a black and olive green coloured tracksuit, a knee-length winter coat, sneakers and headscarf.

She had a face mask on but her slumped posture suggested unhappiness for someone known for her self-confidence.

Mrs Thabane is suspected of orchestrating the shooting of Lipolelo Thabane, who was gunned down outside her home in the capital Maseru.

Police have also charged the First Lady with the attempted murder of Lipolelo’s friend Thato Sibolla, who was wounded at the scene.