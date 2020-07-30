Former Kenya Power employee in court for possession of company uniform

Dancun Mwangi when he was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Dancun Mwangi when he was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A former employee of the Kenya Power Company has been charged in court after he was found with a blue apron bearing the company’s insignia which was suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Dancun Mwangi was accused of being possession of the apron on July 20, 2020 in Nairobi’s South B shopping centre.

The company’s security personnel were on patrol in the area when they met Mwangi and another man.

When they were asked to identify themselves, the other suspect became unruly and resisted arrest.

The security personnel sought help from police officers guarding a bank in the area to subdue the suspects and escorted Mwangi to Capitol Hill Police Station.

The accused, who was a casual at the electricity retailer until his services were temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke of the Kibera Law Courts.

SOUGHT LENIENCY

Through his lawyer, the accused sought lenient bail saying he has a wife and three-month-old baby to take care of.

The accused, who has been out on a police bail of Sh5000, also said he has been cooperating with police since he was freed.

The magistrate granted him on a Sh100, 000 bond with a surety of similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh6000.

The case will be mentioned on August 10, 2020.

Fraudsters posing as Kenya Power employees have been conning members of the public with false promises of being able to connect them to power supply which has prompted heightened surveillance by the company.