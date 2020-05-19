Former Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay in talks with Zimbabwe’s Highlanders

Former Gor Mahia coach, Hassan Oktay, is the favourite to be appointed head coach of top Zimbabwe club Highlanders.

Media reports in Bulawayo indicate that representatives of the Zimbabwe side have been in touch with Oktay with discussions over the coaching role.

LEAGUE VICTORY

Oktay has been mooted as a possible replacement from Englishman Mark Harrison who quit the club earlier this month.

“My representative has told me that Highlanders could be interested in my services and I will be interested too,” Oktay told Zimbabwe’s Daily News.

“Zimbabwe has so much football talent and I would like to win the league with Highlanders the same way I did in Kenya (with Gor Mahia),” Oktay said.

FAMOUS WIN

At Gor Mahia, Oktay is also remembered for the famous 4-2 win over Egyptians Zamalek in Nairobi as he guided K’Oglao to the quarter finals of the Caf Confederations Cup.

Local coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu has also been considered for the Highlanders role, at least in the interim.

Highlanders last won the league title in 2008.

Zimbabwe’s 2020 league season was set to start in March but that didn’t happen following the coronavirus outbreak. The competition remains suspended.